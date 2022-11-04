Woman Develops Severe Carpal Tunnel Right After The Covid Shot

Today on the Naturally Inspired Podcast Kristie Estes is joining us.Today in the NIP I Sam talking with Kristine Estes. Kristie is a living wife and mother of three grown children. She live in St. Paul Minnesota where like so many she received the covid 19 shots.

Shortly after Kirstie’s injections she went from doing 3 kettlebell workouts a week to not being able to lift two dinner plates. This is Kristie Estes story on the naturally inspired podcast.

Please welcome Kristie Estes to the Naturally Inspired Podcast.





