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Modern Propaganda | About GEORGE With Gene Ho
Are they trying to brainwash us?
In this episode of About GEORGE with Gene Ho, Gene talks with the Flyover Conservatives about the mainstream media agenda, as well as the left's control plan.
See this full episode of About GEORGE and more at:
https://bit.ly/3UvIXpC
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