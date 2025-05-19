MSG TOXICITY exposed - hidden ingredients - fast food menus - neurological DAMAGE

- Introduction to the Special Report on MSG (0:02)

- Historical Context and Warning on MSG (1:40)

- The Role of Consciousness and AI in Co-Creation (4:30)

- Symptoms and Side Effects of MSG Toxicity (8:46)

- Hidden Sources of MSG in Food Products (17:44)

- The War on Cognition and Consciousness (32:00)

- The History and Origins of MSG (33:31)

- The Role of Fermented Foods and Natural Glutamate (37:54)

- The Impact of MSG on Human Consciousness (40:11)

- Conclusion and Future Reports (46:55)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.io: Brighteon.io/HealthRanger

🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/