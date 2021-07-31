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IT'S HAPPENING! - REVOLUTION In France! - Millions Say NO To Vaccine Passports! - Italy JOINS!
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1552 views • July 31, 2021
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the massive uprising in France and Italy as millions take to the streets overall to reject the tyranny of vaccine passports and social credit as Macron attempts to push forward the most totalitarian agenda in modern French history.
With people rising up in the streets of Nice, Marseille and Paris, France, the revolution is apparent. There is going to be massive blowback on the French government and hopefully governments of the world for their push towards total totalitarian technocracy via the hand of fear and vaccine passports. People are not having it.
As the mandate to have a vaccine passport to go to the store, the restaurant, bars, public transit and even to have access to medical care goes into effect tonight, the majority of France says they're not going to accept such a vicious attack on their basic individual liberties. Bodily autonomy is the most basic fundamental freedom an individual has and to remove that removes all of the rest.
Meanwhile in Italy, people storm the parliament with "no green pass" signs including MPs as people are rounded up and arrested. Outside, massive protests rage in the streets.
We must persist and stand up. We must live by example.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the massive uprising in France and Italy as millions take to the streets overall to reject the tyranny of vaccine passports and social credit as Macron attempts to push forward the most totalitarian agenda in modern French history.
With people rising up in the streets of Nice, Marseille and Paris, France, the revolution is apparent. There is going to be massive blowback on the French government and hopefully governments of the world for their push towards total totalitarian technocracy via the hand of fear and vaccine passports. People are not having it.
As the mandate to have a vaccine passport to go to the store, the restaurant, bars, public transit and even to have access to medical care goes into effect tonight, the majority of France says they're not going to accept such a vicious attack on their basic individual liberties. Bodily autonomy is the most basic fundamental freedom an individual has and to remove that removes all of the rest.
Meanwhile in Italy, people storm the parliament with "no green pass" signs including MPs as people are rounded up and arrested. Outside, massive protests rage in the streets.
We must persist and stand up. We must live by example.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
BECOME A CLIENT Of Tim Picciott's Here:
https://www.thelibertyadvisor.com/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
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FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
Visit us at www.WorldAlternativeMedia.com
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
FIND US ON STEEMIT:
https://steemit.com/@joshsigurdson
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us stay on our feet as we face intense YouTube censorship!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2021
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