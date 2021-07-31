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IT'S HAPPENING! - REVOLUTION In France! - Millions Say NO To Vaccine Passports! - Italy JOINS!
World Alternative Media
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the massive uprising in France and Italy as millions take to the streets overall to reject the tyranny of vaccine passports and social credit as Macron attempts to push forward the most totalitarian agenda in modern French history.
With people rising up in the streets of Nice, Marseille and Paris, France, the revolution is apparent. There is going to be massive blowback on the French government and hopefully governments of the world for their push towards total totalitarian technocracy via the hand of fear and vaccine passports. People are not having it.
As the mandate to have a vaccine passport to go to the store, the restaurant, bars, public transit and even to have access to medical care goes into effect tonight, the majority of France says they're not going to accept such a vicious attack on their basic individual liberties. Bodily autonomy is the most basic fundamental freedom an individual has and to remove that removes all of the rest.
Meanwhile in Italy, people storm the parliament with "no green pass" signs including MPs as people are rounded up and arrested. Outside, massive protests rage in the streets.

We must persist and stand up. We must live by example.

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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson

Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson

Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson

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World Alternative Media
2021
Keywords
freedomvaccinesnewspoliticsnwoconspiracymacronfranceparisitalyjabcoronaviruscovid19covidvaccine passportwam
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