BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🎵 Dioxin Toxin Junction
wolfburg
wolfburg
26 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
19 views • 1 day ago

A playful jazz-pop tune with bouncing upright bass, brushed snare, jaunty piano and big band horns drives the energy, Verses feature call-and-response vocals with crisp drum accents, Stops for brief spoken explanations are punctuated with instrumental breaks, Whimsical organ riffs and brass flourishes highlight each "junction, " with dynamic shifts between sung and spoken delivery to keep the arrangement lively and engaging

Dioxin Toxin Junction

(To the tune of "Conjunction Junction")

Dioxin Toxin Junction, what's your function? Leaking out waste and heavy metal toxins. Dioxin Toxin, how's that function? I got three favorite drums That get most of my job done. Dioxin Toxin, what's their function? I got smog, sludge, and grime, They’ll poison you in time.

[spoken] Smog: That’s an airborne mix, like "smoke and fog." Sludge: That’s the thick stuff at the bottom, "lead and sludge." And then there’s grime: G-R-I-M-E, when you don't have a choice like "Oil or grime." Smog, sludge, and grime, Will get you every time.

[sung] Dioxin Toxin Junction, what's your function? Hooking up two pipelines and making 'em leak right. Benzene and sulfur, arsenic and mercury, lead and lime. Hey, that’s a crime! Dirty and dusty, leaking and rusting, Losing your breath and a lung cell or two. It’s grim but expected, sad but true, Cough-cough-cough-cough-cough!

Dioxin Toxin Junction, what's your function? Hooking up two tanks to one When you breathe something like this choice: "Either masks or filters" Or no choice: "Neither clean nor breathable" Hey, that’s terrible! Breathe this or that, stay thin or fat, Never mind, the water's gone flat, I've tasted enough now!

Dioxin Toxin Junction, what's your function? Hooking up plumes and vapors that balance, like: Out of the smokestack and into the water. He turned off the scrubber, But the toxins wouldn't get any softer. Let's go up to the landfill, Or down to the spill. You should always wear goggles, Or at least take a pill.

Dioxin Toxin Junction, what's your function? Hooking up spills and runoff and seepage In complex ecosystems like: [spoken] In the mornings, when the haze is usually quite thick, I love to take a walk through the wasteland and down by the creek, where I often see a rusted barrel and a leak, and I wonder, as I walk by, just what the fish would say if they could speak, although I know they all floated away last week.

Dioxin Toxin Junction, what's your function? Hooking up drums and making 'em function. Dioxin Toxin, how's that function? I like tying up rivers and valleys and forests. Dioxin Toxin, watch that function. I'm going to get you there if you're not very careful. Dioxin Toxin Junction, what's your function? I'm going to get you there if you're not very careful.

Keywords
brushed snarea playful jazz-pop tune with bouncing upright bassjaunty piano and big band horns drives the energyverses feature call-and-response vocals with crisp drum accentsstops for brief spoken explanations are punctuated with instrumental breakswhimsical organ riffs and brass flourishes
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Coming Showdown: Trump&#8217;s Insurrection Act Gambit and America&#8217;s Final Tribal War

The Coming Showdown: Trump’s Insurrection Act Gambit and America’s Final Tribal War

Mike Adams
Simple yet critical holistic protocols can improve immune responses and bolster natural immunity

Simple yet critical holistic protocols can improve immune responses and bolster natural immunity

Lance D Johnson
The sky’s the limit: A century of weather modification faces federal scrutiny

The sky’s the limit: A century of weather modification faces federal scrutiny

Willow Tohi
Growing Freedom: The ultimate act of rebellion against globalist control

Growing Freedom: The ultimate act of rebellion against globalist control

Belle Carter
Investigative journalist Peter Schweizer warns against the &#8220;invisible coup&#8221; of Chinese birth tourism

Investigative journalist Peter Schweizer warns against the “invisible coup” of Chinese birth tourism

Laura Harris
Nutritious survival foods to stockpile that never expire

Nutritious survival foods to stockpile that never expire

Evangelyn Rodriguez
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy