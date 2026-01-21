A playful jazz-pop tune with bouncing upright bass, brushed snare, jaunty piano and big band horns drives the energy, Verses feature call-and-response vocals with crisp drum accents, Stops for brief spoken explanations are punctuated with instrumental breaks, Whimsical organ riffs and brass flourishes highlight each "junction, " with dynamic shifts between sung and spoken delivery to keep the arrangement lively and engaging

Dioxin Toxin Junction



(To the tune of "Conjunction Junction")



Dioxin Toxin Junction, what's your function? Leaking out waste and heavy metal toxins. Dioxin Toxin, how's that function? I got three favorite drums That get most of my job done. Dioxin Toxin, what's their function? I got smog, sludge, and grime, They’ll poison you in time.



[spoken] Smog: That’s an airborne mix, like "smoke and fog." Sludge: That’s the thick stuff at the bottom, "lead and sludge." And then there’s grime: G-R-I-M-E, when you don't have a choice like "Oil or grime." Smog, sludge, and grime, Will get you every time.



[sung] Dioxin Toxin Junction, what's your function? Hooking up two pipelines and making 'em leak right. Benzene and sulfur, arsenic and mercury, lead and lime. Hey, that’s a crime! Dirty and dusty, leaking and rusting, Losing your breath and a lung cell or two. It’s grim but expected, sad but true, Cough-cough-cough-cough-cough!



Dioxin Toxin Junction, what's your function? Hooking up two tanks to one When you breathe something like this choice: "Either masks or filters" Or no choice: "Neither clean nor breathable" Hey, that’s terrible! Breathe this or that, stay thin or fat, Never mind, the water's gone flat, I've tasted enough now!



Dioxin Toxin Junction, what's your function? Hooking up plumes and vapors that balance, like: Out of the smokestack and into the water. He turned off the scrubber, But the toxins wouldn't get any softer. Let's go up to the landfill, Or down to the spill. You should always wear goggles, Or at least take a pill.



Dioxin Toxin Junction, what's your function? Hooking up spills and runoff and seepage In complex ecosystems like: [spoken] In the mornings, when the haze is usually quite thick, I love to take a walk through the wasteland and down by the creek, where I often see a rusted barrel and a leak, and I wonder, as I walk by, just what the fish would say if they could speak, although I know they all floated away last week.



Dioxin Toxin Junction, what's your function? Hooking up drums and making 'em function. Dioxin Toxin, how's that function? I like tying up rivers and valleys and forests. Dioxin Toxin, watch that function. I'm going to get you there if you're not very careful. Dioxin Toxin Junction, what's your function? I'm going to get you there if you're not very careful.

