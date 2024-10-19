Corrupt to the marrow

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We have to accept it as a fact. Most physicians and medical doctors are part of pharmafia's pack. They are not interested in their patients' health but in pharmafia's bonuses. The scam does not extend to mRNA vaccines only but to all vaccines (monkey pox fake!) and to many drugs. There is a cholesterol scam, a diabetes scam, a fluor scam. Scams everywhere planted by pharmafia and WHO and fueled by greedy MDs