GLP-1s: The Truth They Won't Tell You

In Florida, practicing natural medicine is a felony. Meanwhile, the food supply is being poisoned with human waste. Razi Berry exposes the Cyclospora outbreak tied to Taco Bell and Governor DeSantis's veto of naturopathic licensure, keeping natural healing illegal in the only state that criminalizes it.





Doctor Mark Sherwood joins Kristi Leigh to cut through the GLP-1 hype. Ozempic. Mounjaro. The peptides that can save or destroy, depending on how they're used. Training wheels for behavioral change, not weight-loss shortcuts. Increase nutrient density. Lose body fat. Retain muscle. Throw away your scale.





The Make America Healthy Again movement is gaining traction—but the real battle starts in your mirror. The system won't save you. Only you can. Take ownership. Change your health. Change your legacy.

NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.