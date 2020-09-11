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The Movie Coming This Fall Trump 2020 Election
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52 views • September 11, 2020
A well compiled and narrated video about the upcoming election and how the deep state has thrown everything under the sun to upset it. Some what to expect scenarios made for between now and the election. Great points brought up even to review what you already know. Worth watching. It's going to be biblical.
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