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Loving the Founders, but Hating their Foreign Policy?
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4 views • August 19, 2020
A lot of self-described constitution supporters - and people who claim to respect and love the founders - get pretty unhinged whenever they're confronted with the fact that a constitutional foreign policy would be incredibly modest in comparison to modern times (and that's a huge understatement). It's almost as if they're hypocrites - just like the other big political faction doing the same on other issues.
Path to Liberty: August 19, 2020
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Path to Liberty: August 19, 2020
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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