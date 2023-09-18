Create New Account
HOSPITALS HIDING COVID KILLING IN DEDICATED WARDS - Dr. Jane Ruby with Sasha Latypova - Sep 13th 2023
Vigilent Citizen
Published a day ago

MIRRORED from Subversion Diversion

https://odysee.com/@SubversionDiversion:8/Hospitals-Hiding-Covid-Killing-In-Dedicated-Wards-Dr-Jane-Ruby-with-Sasha-Latypova:4

September 14, 2023

Hospitals need to proceed with their regular money making services like surgery and expensive procedures while at the same time continue to slop at the HHS trough of CDC Death protocol funds so what's a hospital to do? They created COVID WARDS to sequester the murders with self-selecting #nursesthatstayed and #doctorsthatstayed. Sasha Latypova is here to expose how it's done through the latest PREP Act amendments

Keywords
dr jane rubysasha latypovacovid wardshiding killing

