COLLAPSED BALTIMORE BRIDGE BLOWN UP 🌉💥 IN CONTROLLED EXPLOSION

The collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, was demolished Monday in a controlled explosion, marking a major step in the effort to free the ‘Dali’ cargo ship that has been trapped since March, and return marine traffic to normal in the Port of Baltimore.
