Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
COLLAPSED BALTIMORE BRIDGE BLOWN UP 🌉💥 IN CONTROLLED EXPLOSION
channel image
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
523 Subscribers
135 views
Published Yesterday

The collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, was demolished Monday in a controlled explosion, marking a major step in the effort to free the ‘Dali’ cargo ship that has been trapped since March, and return marine traffic to normal in the Port of Baltimore.


#GlobalNews #baltimore #francisscottkeybridge


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zTlUrp-kYjI


Thumbnail: https://www.cairnspost.com.au/news/national/collapsed-baltimore-bridge-blown-up-in-controlled-explosion/video/f38b63bf44c276b4b45044ca3b73ae60


Baltimore bridge 'accident' - blown up and knocked down in controlled explosion


https://streamable.com/ove7uj

Keywords
infrastructuremulti pronged attackfrancis scott key bridgemv dalicontrolled explision

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket