X22 REPORT Ep. 2799b - Trump Gives The [DS] An Ultimatum, When Do You Play The Trump Card? Timing Is Everything

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2799b - June 14, 2022

Trump Gives The [DS] An Ultimatum, When Do You Play The Trump Card? Timing Is Everything

The [DS] has lost the narrative, no matter what they do the people are not believing. The [DS] is struggling and they are fighting for their lives. Trump gave the [DS] an ultimatum, they know he has it all and he will use it in the end. When do you play the Trump card, when the [DS] goes all out. Kash gives us hint that the timing was left up to Trump and this is confirmed in a post. The [DS] does not have a chance, nothing will stop this, nothing, timing is everything.







All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.









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