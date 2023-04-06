Episode 30: GPT Trump Trap, CSI Musk LAWS

Episode 30 with David Hawkins - Thursday
April 6th, 2023
David's tweet.... “We test GPT trap of Trump for AI LAWS of Musk, Trudeau ChildBase bribes and Serco patentee crimes! #MuskHawkinsGPTTruth is testing US20200257317A1, CN112334579A, CA2187704C, US8844813B2, EP3095113A1, US6226615B1 and US9498694B2 for AR impersonation and fraud with WO1991006051A1.”
**KINDLY SUPPORT DAVID AT:
- Paypal / E-transfer autodeposit: [email protected]
- Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/reverseCSI
- SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/reversecsi
Twitter Profile: “Tests the GPT traps of Trump for the AI LAWS of Musk, Serco's AR patentee crimes and Trudeau's ChildBase bribes in the Family Maintenance Enforcement Program.”
David Hawkins' info:
Website: https://reversecsiscripts.com (Go to Playlist & Podcasts)
Podcast: https://hawkscafe.podbean.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/CsiHawkins
Christopher James' website www.awarriorcalls.com
www.bit.ly/awclivefeed: Link for live streams Mon/Thurs 8pm EST
www.bit.ly/awcevidence: VERIFIED GLOBAL EVIDENCE COVID19 SARS-CoV-2 is and has ALWAYS BEEN a LIE
https://bit.ly/awccolloidalsilver: Christopher's vault of colloidal silver resources
Bitcoin account: bc1q9a8laqth42cpgv8vnf38tt9dakc3jvu0kxseen
www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for truth and the solution!
Christopher James' alternate platforms... where the TRUTH will be found and the Solution moving forward.
Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream
Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@iman1743
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?."
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.