Mikrovågsstrålning dödar.
Fritjof Persson
Facebook grupper:

- LagnosticPrinciples - Länk: https://www.facebook.com/groups/3566911620221218


Jag märkte att det var en hel del inlägg som saknas i gruppen nedan, om det är "facebook" som filtrerar eller någon annan funktion. Jag rekomenderar därför gruppen ovan för en mer komplett bild av mina inlägg! #lagnosticPRINCIPLES


- WIFI 4G 5G SKADLIG STRÅLNING - Länk: https://www.facebook.com/groups/408666892574591/


- WIFI 4G 5G SKADLIG STRÅLNING - Mina inlägg - https://www.facebook.com/groups/408666892574591/user/100000239823316

Framtid länkar, presenteras snart!

www.lagnostic.com

www.lagnostic.se

