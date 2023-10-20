Create New Account
Archbishop Says Israel Warned Gaza Hospital Three Days In A Row
MIRRORED from Middle East Eye

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kus7xsGSnGg&ab_channel=MiddleEastEye

20 Oct 2023

In a press conference, Anglican Archbishop in Jerusalem, Hosam Naoum, said the al-Ahli al-Arabi Baptist Hospital in Gaza was warned on Saturday, Sunday and Monday by the Israeli army to evacuate. It was then bombed on Tuesday.

