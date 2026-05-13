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Prof Jiang: Why is US gov't spending $500B on AI? Surveillance
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Professor Jiang: Why is US government spending $500 billion on AI? Surveillance

💬 "The government wants to create a database of everyone in the world so that they can monitor everyone in the world. And that's what AI will ultimately be used for," Professor Jiang Xueqin said.

Jiang argues that AI alone cannot justify its enormous costs or generate enough profit on its own, meaning the technology increasingly depends on government funding and surveillance applications to sustain itself.

Adding:

The US Senate has confirmed Kevin Warsh as the next Federal Reserve Chair. He now awaits Trump's signature to take office.

Warsh is married to Jane Lauder, daughter of billionaire Ronald Lauder, Trump's close friend and confidant since they attended Wharton together in the 1960s.

Ronald Lauder is also heir to the Estée Lauder cosmetics fortune, World Jewish Congress president since 2007, and a longtime Trump donor and advisor. He is also the man who first planted the idea in Trump's head to acquire Greenland and owner of commercial holdings in Greenland and part of a consortium seeking access to Ukrainian materials

The Federal Reserve Chair controls U.S. monetary policy including interest rates, inflation targets, dollar strength, and global capital flows. These decisions directly impact:

🔸 Borrowing costs for Lauder's business interests
🔸 The value of Lauder's Greenland investments (Trump's Greenland push benefits Lauder financially)
🔸 Global market sentiment that affects Lauder's portfolios
🔸 U.S. economic policy that aligns with Trump's political goals

Warsh's father-in-law has massive financial stakes in decisions Warsh will make. Lauder has Trump's ear. Trump has attacked Fed independence relentlessly, launching a DOJ investigation into outgoing Chair Jerome Powell to bully him into compliance. Now Trump is installing his college friend's son-in-law to run the world's most powerful central bank.

Economist Paul Krugman called Warsh a man who peddles "confused and incoherent" arguments and "has always been very good at ingratiating himself with influential people." Republican Senator Thom Tillis opposed the nomination, saying "Protecting the independence of the Federal Reserve from political interference is non-negotiable."

The Fed is no longer independent, it's the newest department to be taken over.


@DD  Geopolitics

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