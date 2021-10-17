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Cops in Melbourne, Vic, Australia chase down protesting construction workers. 21st September 2021. 3 of 3.
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30 views • October 17, 2021
Members of the Victorian police thug squad chase down and assault construction workers exercising their right to peaceful protest. 21st September, 2021.
Standing up for Freedom of choice has become a dangerous undertaking in the world's newest communist state.
One uniformed thug launches into a protester lying on the ground with a knee to the back and the other batman suit uses his rifle butt to smash into another unfortunate individual whose only crime was going to a protest.
Note the woman walking past as if nothing is happening.
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Standing up for Freedom of choice has become a dangerous undertaking in the world's newest communist state.
One uniformed thug launches into a protester lying on the ground with a knee to the back and the other batman suit uses his rifle butt to smash into another unfortunate individual whose only crime was going to a protest.
Note the woman walking past as if nothing is happening.
To subscribe and follow Roobs' Flyers go to:
TG - https://t.me/RoobsFlyers
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/SgYhxS6Eb6ka/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
Brighteon.Social - https://brighteon.social/@Roobs
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0
YouTube - https://youtube.com/channel/UC7eCH7TM_T2cCb08qni6TKQ
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Twitter - https://twitter.com/RegusReubens
Fascistbook - https://www.facebook.com/regus.reubens
Contact Roobs' Flyers: [email protected] or [email protected]
All rights reserved.
Thanks for watching.
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