Dr Brain Hooker on the CDC Whistleblower Phone Calls

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr Hooker explains how he obtained the results of the CDC study showing that for black boys, the rate of autism was higher if the boy received the MMR before 3 months of age. The CDC had instructed the five CDC scientists who worked on the study to destroy the data so the public would never be aware of it. The documentary Vaxxed covers how this was exposed by one honest CDC scientist who himself has a Son with autism. This led to the nationwide bus tour where over 1000 parent stories of vaccine injury were collected.