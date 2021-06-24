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RegSledge: 'Youtube Gave Me Another Strike - I Will Now Post On Backup Channels' [19.06.2021]
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0 view • June 24, 2021
'You will notice the more awake you are, the less patience you have for opinions because you are operating on a different spiritual maturity.'
293 views Jun 19, 2021
RegSledge
1.49K subscribers
https://youtu.be/mqvMdIAs0pI
BitChute Link - https://www.bitchute.com/video/5bq0fgFx744v/
Backup Channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCh0w15c4GNRsUl2FrQvheww
293 views Jun 19, 2021
RegSledge
1.49K subscribers
https://youtu.be/mqvMdIAs0pI
BitChute Link - https://www.bitchute.com/video/5bq0fgFx744v/
Backup Channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCh0w15c4GNRsUl2FrQvheww
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