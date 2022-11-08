Create New Account
Stew Peters: NY Governor Wants To REPEAL Ban On Quarantine Camps In New York State
Tanjerea
Published 20 days ago |

SCARY! NY Governor Wants To REPEAL Ban On Quarantine Camps In New York State.New York is letting criminals run the streets, as the Governor tries to lock up the pure bloods!
Attorney Bobbie Anne Flower-Cox joins to expose Kathy Hochul's filthy, illegal tactics to appeal Cox's win against the enforcement of COVID camps!
Attorney Cox is fighting for your rights, do your part and VOTE for those who represent we the people!

