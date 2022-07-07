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Covid a Bio-Weapon? - Dr. Tau Braun
Liberty Monks Podcast
Liberty Monks Podcast
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265 views • July 07, 2022

According to Dr. Tau Braun, Covid is indeed a man-made biological weapon. In a statement made in his June 21, 2021 letter to the FBI, Dr. Braun states, "The Spike Protein has numerous "fingerprints" pointing to a manufactured biological weapon, it can be aerosolized and can easily be deployed as a chemical weapon with devastating short term and long term impacts." Dr. Braun goes on to say, "There are very few professionals in the world who work in Threat Assessment and Threat Management who have an adequate skill set to understand and unpack the complexity of this worldwide biological attack." 

Dr. Tau Braun happens to be one of those skilled professionals. As a U.S. National Counterterrorism and Emergency Management SME, Dr. Braun advises and trains educational institutions, healthcare facilities, corporations (including Fortune 100 and 500 companies), and both state and federal government organizations in Violence Prevention Strategies and Crisis Response, such as Threat Management; Active Attacker Prevention and Response, Counterterrorism, and Crisis Leadership. In 2019, Dr. Braun provided testimony on Mass Violence to the Texas Senate, and is regularly a speaker at global conferences. During the COVID crisis, Dr. Braun found himself in the epicenter, New York City, and shifted his focus towards mitigation and prevention strategies against the virus, a non-human mass casualty attacker, causing immense amounts of human suffering. Dr. Braun is currently investigating the bio-synthetic aspects of SARS-CoV2, the possibility that it is a military-grade biological weapon, and mapping its pathophysiology.

Find out more about Dr. Braun's work at https://www.drtaubraun.com/

Read Dr. Braun's letter to the FBI

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