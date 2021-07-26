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A Warning On The Covid-19 Vaccine By Dr. Carrie Madej
The Kokoda Kid
The Kokoda Kid
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1146 views • July 26, 2021
Dr. Carrie Madej is originally from Dearborn, Michigan and received her medical degree from Kansas City University of Medical Biosciences in 2001. She then completed her traditional internship at the The Medical Center in Columbus, Georgia and internal medicine residency at Mercer University in Macon Georgia.

Dr. Madej served as a private clinician and medical director of clinics in Georgia until 2015. She then moved to the Dominican Republic where she spends her time doing charity work and telemedicine. Dr. Madej also served as an attending physician for the Pennsylvania College of Osteopathic Medicine – Georgia Campus, where she mentored students in clinical applications of internal medicine for 8 years. She has served as a public speaker and was featured in the documentary, “The Marketing of Madness” about the overuse of prescription psychotropic medicines.
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vaccinesvaccinecovid-19nano-particlesdr carrie madej
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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