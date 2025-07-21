BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Digital ID By Stealth: How Visa Rules, SCOPs & Immigration Crisis Are the Trojan Horse
The People Of The Qur'an (TPQ)
The People Of The Qur'an (TPQ)
28 views • 1 day ago

::::Visa rules. Border chaos. Social media scans. Welcome to the New World Order’s endgame: Total control through digital identity. The US government is now openly requiring foreign visa applicants to unlock their social media accounts, with continuous surveillance even after approval. But don’t think this is just about “immigrants.” This is the test case for the rest of us. You want a bank account, plane ticket, or healthcare? Get ready to log in to your digital self. They tried it through the virus psyop, failed, and now they’re pivoting with false flags at the border to rile up the sheeple into begging for digital ID, for safety, of course. This isn’t policy, it’s technocratic warfare. The future isn’t open borders or closed borders, it’s smart borders scanning your online obedience score. Your silence = consent. Your compliance = your cage.

Keywords
visadigital id by stealthhow visa rulesscops and immigration crisis are the trojan horse
