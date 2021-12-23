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Public Notice: Crimes Against Humanity
We the People of Nevada County
We the People of Nevada County
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90 views • December 23, 2021
Public Comment before Board of Supervisors (COUNTY OF NEVADA). May 11th, 2021.

The corporation, COUNTY OF NEVADA, and its agents, including but not limited to its seated Board of Supervisors (Heidi Hall, Ed Scofield, Dan Miller, Sue Hoek, and Hardy Bullock) have hereby been notified on May 11th, 2021 that they have been seen to be complicit in crimes against humanity.

This is a desperate plea to all people, especially those public officials who are the paid operatives of the aforementioned agents, to reconsider and to withdraw consent from this globalist agenda of mass sterilization and surreptitious legal and genetic enslavement.
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crimes against humanitywe the peopleconstitutional county
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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