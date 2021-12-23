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Public Notice: Crimes Against Humanity
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90 views • December 23, 2021
Public Comment before Board of Supervisors (COUNTY OF NEVADA). May 11th, 2021.
The corporation, COUNTY OF NEVADA, and its agents, including but not limited to its seated Board of Supervisors (Heidi Hall, Ed Scofield, Dan Miller, Sue Hoek, and Hardy Bullock) have hereby been notified on May 11th, 2021 that they have been seen to be complicit in crimes against humanity.
This is a desperate plea to all people, especially those public officials who are the paid operatives of the aforementioned agents, to reconsider and to withdraw consent from this globalist agenda of mass sterilization and surreptitious legal and genetic enslavement.
The corporation, COUNTY OF NEVADA, and its agents, including but not limited to its seated Board of Supervisors (Heidi Hall, Ed Scofield, Dan Miller, Sue Hoek, and Hardy Bullock) have hereby been notified on May 11th, 2021 that they have been seen to be complicit in crimes against humanity.
This is a desperate plea to all people, especially those public officials who are the paid operatives of the aforementioned agents, to reconsider and to withdraw consent from this globalist agenda of mass sterilization and surreptitious legal and genetic enslavement.
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