Putin Believes His Destiny Is To Restore Russia as a Great Power

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https://gnews.org/post/pyzo9cd2
07/20/2022 CIA Director William Burns: Putin is convinced that his destiny as Russia’s leader is to restore Russia as a great power. He believes the key to doing that is to recreate a sphere of influence and Russia’s neighborhood, and he does not believe you can do that without controlling Ukraine and its choices