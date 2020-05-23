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Exposure of Malki who offered animal on the Mount of Olives
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17 views • May 23, 2020
Exposure of Malki who offered animal on the Mount of Olives. Malki said that he slaughtered his saviour. This is blasphemy of God. The Messiah, Jesus ended animal sacrifice system by His blood and death, and Jesus, Yeshua the Messiah is an eternal sin offering by which God gives His salvation to those who repent their sins and believe in Jesus in a way as the Bible tells. Finnish subtitles.
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