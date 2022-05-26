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FULL SHOW: Beto O’Rourke Crashes School Shooting Press Conference To Go On Unhinged Rant About Gun Control
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100 views • May 26, 2022
Just when you thought the response to the shooting in Uvalde Texas couldn’t get any more deranged, liberal Democrat candidate for Texas Government decided to grandstand and make it all about himself, as he goes on a disruptive unhinged rant during a law enforcement press conference. The mask is off the Democrats now, as they are pushing hard their summer of rage, now adding racism and gun legislation to the yelling points. Patrick Howley joins the transmission with a breaking news story on how the Biden crime family is set to enrich itself again this time using the Monkeypox scare. The liberals continue to put men in leotards and have them do lap dances for kids and call it Drag Queen Story Hour.
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