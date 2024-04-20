WHAT IS GRAPHENE & WHY IT WILL BUILD A NEW WORLD FOR #WETHEUNITEDPEOPLE
All you need to know about Graphene
Why graphene is so amazing 1:05
How graphene was discovered 1:48
How expensive graphene is 2:15
What the properties of graphene are 2:41
How graphene can be used 4:50
Can you make graphene at home? 9:59
