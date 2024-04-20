WHAT IS GRAPHENE & WHY IT WILL BUILD A NEW WORLD FOR #WETHEUNITEDPEOPLE



All you need to know about Graphene



Why graphene is so amazing 1:05

How graphene was discovered 1:48

How expensive graphene is 2:15

What the properties of graphene are 2:41

How graphene can be used 4:50

Can you make graphene at home? 9:59

