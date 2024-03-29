Israel Gaza War Distributing Qatayef food to the Gaza palestinians inside the refugee tents
عائلة ابو حمزة @Abu_hamza_R
‧
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W3qOiADzHCw
مبادرة توزيع قطايف رمضان على خيام النازحين
An initiative to distribute Ramadan Qatayef to the tents of the displaced
