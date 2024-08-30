If you take away nothing else from our account, take this:





“The United States government has paid out more than $5.22 billion to vaccine victims through the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program, or the VICP.





And as of June 28th, 2024, there were 48,101 deaths, and over 2.6 million adverse events reported to the U.S. government's Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System.” — Dawn Richardson, NVIC





VICP government statistics: https://www.hrsa.gov/sites/default/files/hrsa/vicp/vicp-stats-07-01-24.pdf