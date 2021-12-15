As God is my witness, I'll be a slave no more - How to deal with corrupt politicians

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There's only one way to show them who's in charge.
- Vaccine Injuries by the thousands happening Daily
MUSIC:
Jordan Page - MESSAGE OF FREEDOM
Houghton Weavers - LANCASHIRE LEADS THE WAY
Mirrored - wil paranormal