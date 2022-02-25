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Unvaxxed Washing Machine Repairman does not broadcast unlookupable bluetooth MAC addresses
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411 views • February 25, 2022
QSpectrumAnalyzer doing a narrow band scan this time between 2300 and 2500MHz to focus on bluetooth emissions.
All Bluetooth MAC addresses from captured packets were analyzed and all were identified, most of whom were from Apple, one from Bose, one from Broadcom.
Unvaccinated individuals do not broadcast unregistered bluetooth MAC addresses.
CREDENTIALS:
E5 HM MoD 2005-2008 Bath, Cheadle Hume, London, Belfast, Cyprus, Afghanistan.
BSc Biomedical Engineering with Cybernetics 2002-2005 University of Reading, UK.
GNVQ Information Technology 2000 Norton Radstock College
A levels Maths, Physics, Biology, Computer Science 2000-2002 City of Bath College
Inventor of Devaccinator USA 2021-Present
The Most Flat 2019-2020
Creator of procedurally generated life in GODOT 2016 Cyprus
All Bluetooth MAC addresses from captured packets were analyzed and all were identified, most of whom were from Apple, one from Bose, one from Broadcom.
Unvaccinated individuals do not broadcast unregistered bluetooth MAC addresses.
CREDENTIALS:
E5 HM MoD 2005-2008 Bath, Cheadle Hume, London, Belfast, Cyprus, Afghanistan.
BSc Biomedical Engineering with Cybernetics 2002-2005 University of Reading, UK.
GNVQ Information Technology 2000 Norton Radstock College
A levels Maths, Physics, Biology, Computer Science 2000-2002 City of Bath College
Inventor of Devaccinator USA 2021-Present
The Most Flat 2019-2020
Creator of procedurally generated life in GODOT 2016 Cyprus
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