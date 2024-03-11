Putin just scored a KNOCKOUT blow to NATO and they're getting desperate | Redacted w Clayton Morris | Over the past few days we've gotten our clearest sign yet that the US and NATO are getting increasingly desperate to hang on to their global hegemony. In this video, we detail all of the latest moves that the U.S. and NATO have made in Ukraine.





Become a YouTube Channel Member today. Head to this link to join: / @redactednews





#redacted #claytonmorris #natalimorris #news #independentjournalists