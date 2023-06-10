Create New Account
Missionary Robin Cabasan's slideshow about church building project in Malawi, Africa. He requests our prayers and invites us to join with him to support this valuable missionary effort.
Calvary Bible Baptist Barrow
Published Yesterday

Missionary and Pastor Robin Cabasan's slideshow about a church building project in Malawi, Africa.  He requests our prayers and  invites us to join with him to support this valuable missionary effort.  You may contact him at 224-828-9885 or [email protected]  He is in the United States until August 1, 2023, and then return to his church in Abra, Philippines.  Have a blessed day!

