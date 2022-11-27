Justin Bieber: Facial Paralysis Is ‘Punishment’ For Exposing Illuminati Paedophilia

MIRRORED

The People's Voice

Nov 18, 2022

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XQYGyUl_Dds An insider from Hollywood reported that Justin Bieber considers his recent misfortunes a physical manifestation of the dark forces that took control of his body and soul after joining the Illuminati at the beginning of his career (video) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XQYGyUl_Dds)





According to the singer, the ailments are the result of their efforts to break out of the Illuminati entertainment industry and break the contract with a certain "black prince". He himself has been trying to break out of the industry since 2017 - then Bieber told hundreds of people at a Bible study lesson in Los Angeles that he had "awakened" to the "villains of the music industry" and he needed to get out because it was "controlled by the worst people - pedophiles."





Bieber regularly attended Bible study classes held at the Montage Hotel in Beverly Hills, and in July 2017 he shared with the congregation what he called a "terrible story" and explained why, in his opinion, he had to stop his world tour. Describing a party attended by the top echelon of the music business, including executive vice presidents of development, producers, security officials and international financiers, Bieber said he was encouraged to sexually abuse a young child who was bought to the party for sexual gratification.





"I didn't want to do that. I really didn't know. They said that this child was drugged, it was terrible," Bieber said, explaining that he was made clear that he would get access to the "business part of the industry" if he "joined the club" by going through initiation rites.





"I wouldn't just be a performer, I'd be a tycoon. This path would open up for me, as well as for Jay-Z (...) That's the difference between a millionaire and a billionaire."





Bieber told the congregation he couldn't do it.





"To join the club, I would have to do bad things to this poor kid. But then I realized that this was not enough for them. I would also have to kill this little kid."





The performer said that he had heard rumors about this type of initiation into the music industry, but he had not encountered it before.





"I was told they were secretly filming these parties. As soon as they videotape you doing something like that, you belong to them."





