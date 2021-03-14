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Dr. Tom Cowan: "If Your Goal Is to Be Safe, You’re Dead" -- Perspectives on the Sleeping Beauty Fairytale
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71 views • March 14, 2021
This is a brief excerpt from Dean's Danes "Freedom Talk 1 - 4 March 2021" from his YouTube channel.
See transcript here: https://truthcomestolight.com/dr-tom-cowan-if-your-goal-is-to-be-safe-youre-dead-perspectives-on-the-sleeping-beauty-fairytale/
See the entire interview here on BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/FZR4ngzowLtd/
Or at Dean's Danes YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfLX6JVGNBPLDwOrttE9-qw
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Dean's Danes
See transcript here: https://truthcomestolight.com/dr-tom-cowan-if-your-goal-is-to-be-safe-youre-dead-perspectives-on-the-sleeping-beauty-fairytale/
See the entire interview here on BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/FZR4ngzowLtd/
Or at Dean's Danes YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfLX6JVGNBPLDwOrttE9-qw
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Dean's Danes
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