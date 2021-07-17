© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FACT: FAUCI SPENT 191 BILLION ON HIS BIOWEAPON!
Follow
0
Share
Report
40 views • July 17, 2021
This 3 minute vid is sourced from MEC21 News:
"Americans fight back against vaxx thugs . Fauci spent $191 billion on his bioweapons. Biden regime wants surveillance of anti-vaxxers."
Original Bitchute Video Link:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VWy6V00HOq6M/
"Americans fight back against vaxx thugs . Fauci spent $191 billion on his bioweapons. Biden regime wants surveillance of anti-vaxxers."
Original Bitchute Video Link:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VWy6V00HOq6M/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.