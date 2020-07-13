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When the Plague Arrives - A historical perspective
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14 views • July 13, 2020
A new documentary exploring plagues in the context of the story of humanity:
Nearly every country in the world felt the impact of the new coronavirus, whether it was lockdowns, economic loss, or the impact of the virus itself. Yet, while the recent virus is unique in having the whole world face it together, pandemics like this have existed throughout history, and we can look to history to better understand how people in the past would regard a trial like this.
Nearly every country in the world felt the impact of the new coronavirus, whether it was lockdowns, economic loss, or the impact of the virus itself. Yet, while the recent virus is unique in having the whole world face it together, pandemics like this have existed throughout history, and we can look to history to better understand how people in the past would regard a trial like this.
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