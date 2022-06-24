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When you decide to only give a voice to the experts that agree with you, the goal is not truth, but ideological validation at the expense of truth.
SIX STEPS OF THE SCIENTIFIC METHOD
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/covid-vaccines-saved-20-million-lives_n_62b5757ae4b0cdccbe69ace5?utm_source=ground.news&utm_medium=referral
https://www.sciencebuddies.org/science-fair-projects/science-fair/steps-of-the-scientific-method
ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/COVID-VAXX-SAVED-NEARLY-20-MILLION-LIVES-IN-1ST-YEAR--SCIENTISTS-SAY-e1kd0it