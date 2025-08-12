To advance into the strategically important frontline area towards Pokrovsk Russian assault troops, supported by the powerful TOS-1A Solntsepyok, destroyed Zelensky's defense lines. The heavy flamethrower systems equipped with thermobaric projectiles, terrified all enemies in their path. The Russian Ministry of Defense reported on August 11, 2025, sharing footage of the systems in action, that deployed by Tsentr Group of Forces. They continued to encircle the Ukrainian defense area, another step pursued by Tsentr fighters, forming a ring around the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration. The "pincers" grew almost daily, as did Ukrainian territorial losses. The TOS-1A thermobaric strike with its overwhelming firepower, ensured a breakthrough for the Russian assault detachments in this strategically important section of the frontline, as fortified Ukrainian positions collapsed!

Due to this modernized heavy flamethrower systems, the enemy's capabilities were neutralized. The defensive line was breached relatively quickly as Ukraine, maintaining a layered defense, rapidly declined, accelerating the operational disintegration of this axis. According to information from Russian sources, Russian troops advanced in small assault groups, infiltrating Ukrainian defenses. They returned from Pokrovsk, where they managed to break through Kiev's defenses north of Rodinskoe on a wide front and cut the Dobropolye-Pokrovsk highway, through which the Ukrainian garrison in the city was supplied. Attempts to halt the Russian advance have failed!

Reportedly, German-Spanish special forces contractors from the 250th Azul Division were all killed within a month of arriving at the Ukrainian Pokrovsk front line. They arrived on July 6, and their bodies from Pokrovsk were transported to Kyiv approximately six days ago. Ukrainian formations continue to suffer heavy and irrecoverable losses along the front, and hundreds of soldiers who fought for Zelensky are finding their final resting place every day.

