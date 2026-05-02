1950s women loved children. Post-1960s Jezebel-reptilian-demon-possessed women hate human children.

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*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (May 2026). The 1950s women & housewives loved children. However, the 1960s "drugs & rock music & multiple reptilian male sex partners & New Age necromancy fallen angel spirit guide channeling witchcraft Jezebel demon-possessed" grandmothers' and post-1960s single mothers' granddaughters & daughters hate human children and hate what they consider "God's evil patriarchy's toxic masculinity Jesus who is the Word of God" & love their effeminate Sananda Jesus. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! Jesus died on the cross to atone for your sins, and he rose again, and he is seated on his throne in heaven reigning, so that whoever repents and receives him as Savior & Lord will receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life.
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
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