Dave Smith DUMBSTRUCK? Kisin’s Brutal Response on Israel

The debate over Israel’s post-October 7th response has been one of the most intense intellectual clashes in recent memory. Konstantin Kisin and Dave Smith have fundamentally different views on foreign policy, military strategy, and the path forward.

In this video, I react to the moments where their arguments collided. Did Kisin effectively dismantle Smith’s points, or does Dave still hold the stronger ground? I’m breaking down the rhetoric, the strategy, and the points of contention that have everyone talking.

What do you think? Did Kisin "throttle" Dave’s arguments, or was Dave’s perspective more grounded in reality? Let’s get into it in the comments.

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