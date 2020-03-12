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12/03/20 #RallyDC WE, Have Only Just Begun to Fight! H_spell Flips, Tr_bunals? #WeDoNotConsent
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192 views • December 04, 2020
You Are Free TV
12/3/2020: Today, GA Hearings expose massive election Fr_ud and G H_spell said to have flipped after Germany SC_TL server capture. Meanwhile, the Ste_l also about "Propositions" where Agenda 21 C_bal wants to end USA energy independence with "electricity" authoritarianism....
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice. It does not give election predictions or outcomes.
TRUMP RALLY DEC 5:
https://www.stopthesteal.us
Sidney P_well Stop the St_al Rally in GA yesterday:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vs1r_...
https://kraken-wood.com/2020/12/01/kr...
Brassball.blog the Chinese patents for Domin....
https://brassballs.blog/home/hsbc-bei...
Col Waldron testimony on Information warfare vs. USA in Election:
https://www.sgtreport.com/2020/11/ari...
H_spell captured, S_tyl servers....M_ke Adams commentary:
https://www.brighteon.com/85eb594a-04...
WEST Exec or West Wing?
https://www.wsj.com/articles/biden-ca...
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/...
Ag_nda 21 Bureaucrats control TP$ for TCI:
https://www.bostonherald.com/2020/12/...
Dr Mary Fowkes obituary:
https://obits.syracuse.com/obituaries...
Please sign the petition and canvass for the Governor Newsom Recall!
https://recallgavin2020.com/
Judge grants 120 day extension for Gov. Newsom Recall:
https://californiaglobe.com/section-2...
To support the channel:
paypal: [email protected]
https://www. brighteon.com/channel/youarefreetv
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PLACE THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
YOU CAN ALSO WATCH THIS VIDEO ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/vbkwhz-120320-rallydc-we-have-only-just-begun-to-fight-h-spell-flips-tribunals-wed.html
Please visit this preliminary site to promote getting YAFTV on Subscribe Star!
subscribestar.com/you-are-free-tv
Thank you for supporting YAFTV and for PRAYING for POTUS, POWELL and the entire legal team. Especially praying for humanity while we fight for Freedom, worldwide!
WE ARE FREE!!!
12/3/2020: Today, GA Hearings expose massive election Fr_ud and G H_spell said to have flipped after Germany SC_TL server capture. Meanwhile, the Ste_l also about "Propositions" where Agenda 21 C_bal wants to end USA energy independence with "electricity" authoritarianism....
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice. It does not give election predictions or outcomes.
TRUMP RALLY DEC 5:
https://www.stopthesteal.us
Sidney P_well Stop the St_al Rally in GA yesterday:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vs1r_...
https://kraken-wood.com/2020/12/01/kr...
Brassball.blog the Chinese patents for Domin....
https://brassballs.blog/home/hsbc-bei...
Col Waldron testimony on Information warfare vs. USA in Election:
https://www.sgtreport.com/2020/11/ari...
H_spell captured, S_tyl servers....M_ke Adams commentary:
https://www.brighteon.com/85eb594a-04...
WEST Exec or West Wing?
https://www.wsj.com/articles/biden-ca...
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/...
Ag_nda 21 Bureaucrats control TP$ for TCI:
https://www.bostonherald.com/2020/12/...
Dr Mary Fowkes obituary:
https://obits.syracuse.com/obituaries...
Please sign the petition and canvass for the Governor Newsom Recall!
https://recallgavin2020.com/
Judge grants 120 day extension for Gov. Newsom Recall:
https://californiaglobe.com/section-2...
To support the channel:
paypal: [email protected]
https://www. brighteon.com/channel/youarefreetv
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PLACE THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
YOU CAN ALSO WATCH THIS VIDEO ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/vbkwhz-120320-rallydc-we-have-only-just-begun-to-fight-h-spell-flips-tribunals-wed.html
Please visit this preliminary site to promote getting YAFTV on Subscribe Star!
subscribestar.com/you-are-free-tv
Thank you for supporting YAFTV and for PRAYING for POTUS, POWELL and the entire legal team. Especially praying for humanity while we fight for Freedom, worldwide!
WE ARE FREE!!!
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