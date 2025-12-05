Golden Dragon Prediction

I Had a Very Good Time Christmas Day at My Sisters Playing Pool...

And My Nephew Was Much Better Than I Expected That Day.

I Said That He Had Learn a Lot of Good Stuff from a Video...

And The Other Day He Decided to Send It My Way.





I Have Presented The Introduction to That...

And Will Provide a Link Below This Video.

I Am Not to Shabby and Play a Good Game...

Though I Admit There is Always More I Could Know.





Byrne's Power Pool Workout Vol2

https://youtu.be/m9UIKfs9YJY?si=17VGKIJPqdULSjS3