Nick Fuentes || Anti White Hatred: Black Mass Shooter Targets Whites Only

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
More AF-clips @ https://gab.com/Three_Spoons
Clip from cozy.tv/nick , which aired 8th of September 2022 on Cozy.tv
Nick Fuentes:
✔️Livestreams: Cozy.tv/Nick - 8P.M CST, Mon-Fri.
✔️ Telegram: https://t.me/nickjfuentes
✔️ Gab: https://gab.com/realnickjfuentes
✔️Website: Nicholasjfuentes.com ($10/month to access the 900+ videos archive)
#Race #Crime #AntiWhite #AmericaFirst #clips
Tags: Race, Crime, Anti White, America First, Clips