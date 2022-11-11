Tip Toe To Tyranny Part 1: First Steps -- Award Winning Filmmaker, Chris Harrigan

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://librti.com/tiptoe-release
TipToe To Tyranny Part 1: First Steps explores the
world situation just prior to what the WHO called the Covid-19 Pandemic.
We examine the narratives and mechanics that had already been put in
place by governments, big tech and world corporations.