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D-Day Is Today - Are The People Just Going To Sit Back & Allow Govt Approved Genocide?
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320 views • August 23, 2021
In writing this description, the news just broke that the FDA has approved of mass genocide via the depop Pfizer injections. This means many will fall prey to the propaganda that because it is approved it is both "safe and effective." However, nothing could be further from the truth and I'll show you exactly why and how this fits right into the judgment of God. Stand fast! The enemy is now "legally," but unlawfully, armed against us.
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/d-day-is-today-are-the-people-just-going-to-sit-back-allow-govt-approved-genocide/
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https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/d-day-is-today-are-the-people-just-going-to-sit-back-allow-govt-approved-genocide/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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