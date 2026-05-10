Russian 'Geran-2' kamikaze drone hitting the enemy target on one of the frontline sectors

The moment of the "Geran-2" kamikaze drone hitting the enemy target on one of the frontline sectors.

Adding, from Financial Times Poll on Trump:

Trump's approval ratings continue to fall.



The Financial Times, citing surveys, writes that more than half of American voters disapprove of Trump's actions in the economy and the war with Iran.



"The most alarming signal for Republicans is that more than half of registered voters - almost 58% - said they 'strongly' or 'to some extent' disapprove of the president's actions in this area. More than half - almost 54% - of voters said they 'strongly' or 'to some extent' disapprove of Trump's actions regarding the war in Iran. Just under a third said they approve," writes the FT.



At the same time, more than 54% disapprove of Trump's work as president in general, and only 39% approve.

Adding:

Iranian official sources on the details of Iran's response to US proposal



.Al Jazeera and Al-Mayadeen, citing Iranian official sources, report that Tehran's response to the US proposal covers:



➡️ending the war across the entire region (including Lebanon — framed as a red line condition)



➡️full lifting of US sanctions



➡️return of frozen Iranian funds



➡️continued Iranian control of the Strait of Hormuz



➡️nuclear programme negotiations.



The response was described by Iranian officials as presented in a "realistic and positive framework."



Negotiations will continue via written exchanges mediated by Pakistan.