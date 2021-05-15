The UNIVERSAL ANTIDOTE - Chlorine Dioxide (no, it's not bleach)

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Where did the name "The Universal Antidote" come from this video explains. Here is the link to the 1988 NASA journal article. https://spinoff.nasa.gov/back_issues_...
You will find the article on page 118-121.
Here is the Alcide (Chlorine Dioxide) patent mentioned in the video: and NO ITS NOT BLEACH!!! The Mainstream media (MSM) lied about it during the COVID scare, but
it is a cure for many thousands of human ailments.
https://patents.google.com/patent/US4084747A/en