French police detain bus in Paris that made persecution of Christians visible, 6 campaigners were forced to spend the night in jail for “demonstrating without the approval of the French government” against the Olympic Games mockery of Christianity.

Adding:

A month ago, the British government announced an overcrowding of British prisons and that it was thinking of releasing inmates early.

Now, the government is scrambling to find enough cells inside its prisons to house all the people they sentence in the Southport riots.





